Charity Lawson Named New Bachelorette

Charity Lawson will be looking for love next season on “The Bachelorette”!

Lawson, 27, appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” and was just sent home on Monday’s episode.

Charity seemed surprised when host Jesse Palmer asked if she was interested in being the new Bachelorette during Tuesday’s “Women Tell All” special.

She replied, "Stop! Is this for real? No way! Oh my god, I'm gonna cry."

Palmer asked, "Is that a yes? Will you do it?" Charity told him, “Absolutely! 100 percent!"

Getting emotional, she went on, "I've waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after."

