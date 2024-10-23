Couples Are at the Breaking Point in New Season of ’90 Day: The Last Resort’

TLC

A new season of “90 Day: The Last Resort” is on the way!

This season, Ari and Bini, Brandon and Julia, Gino and Jasmine, Rob and Sophie, Josh and Natalie, and Stacey and Florian are all struggling in their relationships.

They head to a desert retreat in Arizona to work through their issues in a rigorous relationship bootcamp with therapists and counselors. Some unconventional methods are introduced as well, like pleasure-mapping and sand tray therapy.

At the end of the retreat, each couple will decide if they stay together or part ways at a final commitment ceremony.

Watch the trailer here!