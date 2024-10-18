‘90 Day Fiancé’: Lily Reveals Shocking Truth About Sex Life with Josh (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has a sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!

Lily, who is based in Hangzhou, China, tells her daughter Vivian the truth about her sex life with her American husband-to-be Josh.

Lily tells her, “We don’t have a lot of sex,” adding, “We’ve only had sex a few times.”

Vivian asks when they had sex last, and Lily tells her, “Seven months ago.”

Vivian is left totally shocked and concerned as Lily is supposed to marry Josh the next day.

In a confessional, Vivian says, “I want my mother to be happy. But to be honest, I don’t believe this marriage will last. From what I can see, Josh does not love her.”

She noted how all she was hearing was Josh criticizing Lily.

She later tells her mom, “You can only save yourself. Nobody else can save you.”