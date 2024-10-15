Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” star Cooper Koch is keeping it real in nude scenes!

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cooper told Andy Cohen that he didn’t wear a prosthetic when he had to film a nude shower scene for the series.

During a segment in which they’re rating full-frontal scenes in movies, including Mark Wahlberg’s in 1997’s “Boogie Nights,” Koch shared, “Also, just to say, mine was not a prosthetic.”

The top 5 most iconic full frontal moments #WWH5 #WWHL pic.twitter.com/CcN8hH3JOz @BravoWWHL

Andy responded, “That was going to be my next question! Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you?”

With a smile on his face, Cooper said, “Thank you. Well... hung.”

Cooper also opened up about shooting the scene, which he said was “not scary” for him to do. He pointed out, “I’d say it’s just more uncomfortable at first and it’s very cold, especially in the shower.”

Of the water temperature, Koch elaborated, “It was warm in the beginning, and then not.”

In “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” Koch portrays Erik Menendez, one of the brothers who was convicted of killing their parents in 1989.

The murder case has renewed interest thanks to interest in the popular series, which premiered last month on Netflix.

After the show was released, Erik issued a statement from prison, criticizing the "horrible and blatant lies" in the show.

“Extra” recently spoke to Cooper and co-star Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who reacted to Erik’s criticism.

Cooper showed his support for Erik, saying, “I understand how he feels, and I get how difficult it would be to have the worst part of your life be televised in a dramatized way for millions of people to see, and so I just support him. I understand how that must feel."

Creator Ryan Murphy was far less sympathetic to Erik’s complaints, telling THR, “The Menendez brothers should be sending me flowers. They haven’t had so much attention in 30 years. And it’s gotten the attention of not only this country, but all over the world. There’s sort of an outpouring of interest in their lives and in the case. I know for a fact that many people have offered to help them because of the interest of my show and what we did.”

After the release of the show, L.A. County district attorney George Gascon announced that the DA’s office was reviewing the case after new evidence was presented.

Gascon hasn’t decided on whether to proceed with a new trial or if a new sentence should be given, but a hearing has been scheduled for November 29.

This week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared her best advice for the Menendez brothers, should they be released from prison.

A cameraman caught up with Blanchard, who was at LAX with her boyfriend Ken Urker.

Gypsy explained she wasn’t “educated” on the Menendez case, but said, “I am an advocate for abuse victims in general... I’m all about prison reform.”

She went on, “If their case is being reviewed, hopefully something can be done. Abuse victims need to be advocated for more.”