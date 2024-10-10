Former Menendez Lawyer Leslie Abramson Calls ‘Monsters’ a ‘Piece of Sh*t’

Getty Images

Erik Menendez’s pitbull lawyer Leslie Abramson, 81, retired last year and has stayed out of the spotlight, but cameras tracked her down in the wake of news that L.A. District Attorney George Gascon is reviewing the Menendez brothers’ case for possible resentencing.

Abramson said, “I will make no comments about my client. None whatsoever.”

The renewed interest in the case is coming on the heels of the new “The Menendez Brothers” documentary, in which Erik and Lyle speak out from behind bars, plus the “Monsters” series from Ryan Murphy.

While pumping gas, Abramson didn’t mince words, calling Murphy’s show “a piece of sh*t.”

Before getting into her Prius, Leslie emphasized, “I don’t watch any of those.”

Abramson made a comment about the Menendez brothers in their Netflix doc.

In a statement, she said, “Thirty years is a long time. I’d like to leave the past in the past. No amount of media, nor teenage petitions will alter the fate of these clients. Only the court can do that and they have ruled.”

The next hearing in their case is set for November 29.