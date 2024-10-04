Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is speaking out in support of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who are serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 murder of their parents.

In an essay for NBC News, Kim insists, “They are not monsters,” and that they did not receive a fair second trial.

She wrote, “Both brothers said they had been sexually, physically, and emotionally abused for years by their parents. According to Lyle, the abuse started when he was just 6 years old, and Erik said he was raped by his father for more than a decade. Following years of abuse and a real fear for their lives, Erik and Lyle chose what they thought at the time was their only way out — an unimaginable way to escape their living nightmare.”

Initially tried separately, their cases lead to “hopelessly deadlocked juries and mistrials,” which she said was “widely seen as a blow to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.”

The Menendez brothers’ next trial started “eight days after [O.J. Simpson’s] acquittal” and Kim said the judge :had changed the rules: both brothers were tried together before a single jury, much of the abuse evidence was deemed inadmissible, and manslaughter was no longer an option.”

Kim added that some witnesses were also “barred from testifying about the alleged abuse.”

Lyle and Erik were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and have been behind bars for nearly 35 years. Kardashian notes, “Their only way out of prison now is death.”

After visiting the brothers in prison, she insisted, “I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters. They are kind, intelligent, and honest men. In prison, they both have exemplary disciplinary records. They have earned multiple college degrees, worked as caregivers for elderly incarcerated individuals in hospice, and been mentors in college programs — committed to giving back to others… [O]ne of the wardens told me he would feel comfortable having them as neighbors.”

She added, “Twenty-four family members, including their parents’ siblings, have released statements fully supporting Lyle and Erik and have respectfully requested that the justice system free them.”

Kim clarified, “The killings are not excusable. I want to make that clear. Nor is their behavior before, during, or after the crime. But we should not deny who they are today in their 50s. The trial and punishment these brothers received were more befitting a serial killer than two individuals who endured years of sexual abuse by the very people they loved and trusted. I don’t believe that spending their entire natural lives incarcerated was the right punishment for this complex case.”

She believes if they were tried today, “The outcome would have been dramatically different.”

The brothers are the subject of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix show “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” and Kim states, “With their case back in the spotlight — and considering the revelation of a 1988 letter from Erik to his cousin describing the abuse — my hope is that Erik and Lyle Menendez’s life sentences are reconsidered.”

Kardashian closed by saying, “We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped or saved.”

Kim’s essay comes on the heels of a press conference by Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon announcing the DA’s office is reviewing the claims and then he’ll decide on whether to proceed with a new trial or if a new sentence should be given.

Ryan Murphy reacted to the news, telling Variety, “We gave them their moment in the court of public opinion. Basically, we did give them a platform. I think they can be out of prison by Christmas. I really believe that.”

Murphy also revealed he showed the “Monsters” series to Kim weeks before it dropped on Netflix.