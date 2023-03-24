Getty Images

Just weeks ago, Ellen Pompeo bid farewell to “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Kim Raver about Ellen’s exit as a series regular and how that has changed things, as well as her directorial debut!

Kim shared that while Ellen is gone, her impact will always be felt.

Kim shared, “I really still feel her presence there, especially when I was directing, when I was editing. You know, her voice over is there. Just the other day, I saw her, she was biking from her trailer — I guess to go do ADR — so she is very much there, and I think she really paved the way for me, for example, having the opportunity to direct and this wonderful... We are such an ensemble show.”

As for the biggest difference on set, Raver commented, “I think it feels the same in the sense that Ellen in her 19 years opened the doors for many women and I feel lucky to have the opportunities that I do because of that.”

Kim’s character Dr. Teddy has now taken over as the new boss lady, and behind the camera, she has just directed her first episode of the show.

The reproductive rights episode that Kim directed is ripped from the headlines.

Raver admitted it was a “mind-blowing” challenge to do double duty. Of the multi-tasking involved, she elaborated, “Imagine you're driving a car, building a house, while teaching your kids how to ski and parachuting out of a plane… I loved every single minute of it.”

She went on, “I feel like we get to tell the quintessential ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ story of people trying to find their way and how can we raise them up and support them. It’s like you get this beautiful story to tell, the huge responsibility of that as well.”

Raver got her acting start on “Sesame Street” when she was a child.

She reflected on her early acting days, saying, “When I was coming up in my career as an actress, people were like, ‘Just stay in your lane. Women don't do all these other things.’ And then you see these incredible women in Shondaland and it gives you this amazing spark of imagination that I knew I wanted to do my solo directorial debut at ‘Grey's Anatomy.’”

The show’s creator Shonda Rhimes has long championed women on- and off-screen.

Is she going to do more directing in the future? Kim answered, “Well, Debbie Allen asked me to direct another episode… I’m so excited to keep getting better at it and learning and telling more stories.”

Raver also revealed what she hopes to see going forward for her character Dr. Teddy Altman. She said, “I can’t wait to see Teddy evolve in these new choices and in her work field and friendships and in her marriage.”