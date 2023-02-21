Ellen Pompeo’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Goodbye: Our Favorite Memories (Exclusive)

ABC Television

Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey is getting ready to say goodbye to Seattle Grace!

Ahead of Ellen’s final episode as a “Grey’s Anatomy” series regular, “Extra” is looking back on some favorite memories with her over 19 seasons.

Earlier this month, “Extra” spoke with Ellen at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 runway show, where she commented on her final episode.

She shared, “Oh, my goodness, I filmed it so long ago. But, you know, I’ll be back in not too long.”

Just months ago, Ellen explained why fans wouldn’t see much of her on this season, telling us at D23, “I just need to take a little time away and do something new.”

“Extra” was with Ellen on set before the first season premiered way back in 2005.