Patrick Dempsey rocked bleached-blonde hair — which is for his upcoming movie “Ferrari” — as he was named a Disney Legend at D23 Expo.

Speaking with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, he reflected on the honor and sharing the moment with “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Ellen Pompeo, revealing that he has ideas for them to work together again! He also spoke about the “Disenchanted” sequel finally coming 15 years after the original.

He said of Ellen, “I would love to work with her again,” revealing he has a “couple ideas” about how to do it, but when pressed for more details would only say, “I’ll tell her first and then see if we can realize them.”

Reflecting on working together as doctors Derek Shepherd and Meredith Grey on the show, he said, “It has always been a really special relationship Ellen and I have had together in front of the screen and behind it as well. I remember the first time I met her she had a Boston accent and I’m from Maine originally so it was very endearing and we had that connection right away.”

He went on, “I think a lot of the success of the show was because of the chemistry and the relationship and people want to believe in love and all of that. I meet people around the world who were wishing we were actually together, but she’s got Christopher [Ivery] and I have Jillian [Fink] and they are incredible people.”

Dempsey also dished on making the “Disenchanted,” a follow up to “Enchanted,” saying, “It was just great to see everybody and be together again and we had a magical place to shoot, which was Ireland… We had a great time and the countryside was beautiful.

As far as the plot is concerned, he teased, “It turns everything upside down, let’s just say that.”

He was also rocking a blonde ‘do for “Ferrari,” saying, “Adam Driver is playing Ferrari, Michael Mann is directing, It is the most fun I’ve had on a film… I get to play a racer driver in the 1950s so it is my dream role.”

An avid race car driver himself, Patrick said, “I really wanted this role so I went after it,” adding, “Michael has been trying to make this movie for over 25 years so to finally see him realizing that dream and to see Adam playing Ferrari is amazing, he really captures his essence profoundly.”

Dempsey also had some sweet words about Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.