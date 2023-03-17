“The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey and “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Alan Bersten have everyone talking!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Earlier this week, the two were spotted having dinner together at Avra in Beverly Hills.

A source told People magazine, “They're both single. He wants to find love and so does she. He asked her out. This is their first date. They haven't been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on ‘DWTS’ and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this."

According to the eyewitness, the two ordered champagne and were “constantly smiling and giggling” during their time together.

They went on, “Alan often leaned in close to Gabby, who was dressed casually in a white tee but dressed it up with a black skirt with a slit and heels with her hair half up and half down. They sat outside at a private table. Gabby took her phone out to show Alan something and they both smiled."

The eyewitness called Gabby and Alan “so cute together,” adding, “They were very engaged in each other's conversation. They ate fried zucchini chips and Gabby took photos of their food as Alan looked at her and smiled. They seemed very into one another."

On the recent season of “Dancing with the Stars,” Alan and Gabby performed an Argentine tango together after her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, Gabby appeared to be on the rocks with “The Bachelorette” finalist Erich Schwer. She was seen without her engagement ring on “Dancing with the Stars.”

She also hinted at a possible break in their relationship when asked if they were together.