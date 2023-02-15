Months after calling it quits with “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey, her ex Erich Schwer has moved on!

On Valentine’s Day, Erich went public with his relationship with model Elizabeth Turner.

Along with a Polaroid pic of herself kissing Erich on the cheek, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “Valentine.”

In November, Windey opened up on her split with Erich. During an episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” she said, “For me, [love] holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”

She went on, “But I’m just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship: never placing blame or you did this or that. OK, someone left the microwave dirty. But, like, it doesn’t matter. ... I want to channel that kind of everlasting love in this dance.”

Erich also shared his two cents on the breakup, telling his followers on his Instagram Story, “The reality is that we ultimately were not each others [sic] people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on. We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

At the time, a source told E! News that Gabby was the one to pull the plug on the engagement.

They said, “She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page. Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

Gabby hinted at a possible break in their relationship when asked if they were still together during an earlier episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”

After performing a Halloween dance with temporary dance partner Alan Bersten, she told Fox News, “Life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So I understand their concern, but we’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Before they called it quits, Gabby gushed about Erich’s support.

She told “Extra” after Bond Night, “He’s just so encouraging… He’s like, ‘You got this, just do your best… Your best is good enough for everybody.’”

Gabby stressed, “He just wants me to be happy.”

Gabby and Erich got engaged on the “Bachelorette” finale. During the romantic proposal, he told her, “When I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I’ve never met anybody that I felt that comfortable with — that deep of a connection. I felt like I really knew you for years. I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. You finally let your barriers down, and I think our relationship transcended to this insane level.”