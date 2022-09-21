Television September 21, 2022
Bachelorette Gabby Windey on Trusting Erich Schwer After Leaked Texts (Exclusive)
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged on “The Bachelorette” finale, but it hasn’t been all roses for the couple! Erich was confronted about leaked text messages that showed him breaking up with another woman to go on the show.
In a new interview with “Extra’s” Billy Bush, Gabby reveals how she feels about moving forward with Erich and their relationship now. She also talks about her “Dancing with the Stars” journey and Erich’s support.
Billy asked Gabby if she was confident Erich had moved past that old relationship and was 100 percent into her now. She answered, “I am, call me crazy, but you know… it was all before we met and I think we both know what we have and now we've had you know four months to really get to know each other on the outside, so I feel like I know his character and trust our relationship now.”
Billy wondered if there is anything about Erich that annoys her that she might want to fix. She joked, “Everything, yeah, I think that's just being in a relationship.”
Windey just competed in her first episode of “DWTS” with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Billy asked how Erich is handling her dancing with someone else.
“He's doing great. I show him all my dance moves and try and practice with him so I just, you know, want to involve him as much as I can. He's being so supportive.”
Schwer works in real estate and there was buzz about him switching careers. Gabby said, “I'm not quite sure you know if he's going to stick with real estate. I think he's interested in the change.”
The women also opened up to Billy about their close bond. Rachel said of Gabby, “She has been such an angel, a rock, I have learned so much from her confidence in the way she handles herself and she's the only reason I got through this entire thing and she's the only reason I'm able to be able to move on and heal because I mean regardless of how things ended up I mean obviously it's not what I thought I was going to be doing… I truly don't know what I would do without her honestly.”