How Will Smith Spent His Days Leading Up to the 2023 Oscars

Will Smith spent his days leading up to the 2023 Oscars focused on love.

Normally, Smith would have been part of this year’s Oscar festivities after winning Best Actor last year for “King Richard.” The star, however, is banned for 10 years for slapping comedian Chris Rock over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 show.

Instead of joining in the awards fun, Smith and his family were spending time with life coach Jay Shetty.

Jay’s “Love Rules” show stopped in L.A. on Wednesday and Thursday, and the guru shared photos on Instagram with Will, Jada, Gammy Norris and Lauren London.

Shetty’s website describes the show as “a journey of finding, keeping and even letting go of love.” The site promised “live meditations, experiments, and demonstrations” would contribute to “an unforgettable and transformational evening.”

His Instagram post featured famous faces like Shawn Mendes, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell. The pics of Will and his family included the group posing with Shetty as well as standing in a group with other celebs listening to Jay speak. There is also an image of Jada laughing and hugging the guru.

Shetty wrote in the caption, “SO GRATEFUL to all my friends who came to support my show #LOVERULES at 2 SOLD OUT shows in the city I live in Los Angeles @youtubetheater 🏟️ | I also want to THANK YOU for coming to the shows in your city!... Most of the people in these pictures I’ve known for many years now and a few more recently but they’ve all been so kind in helping me share my purpose! Grateful for that 🙏.”

Gammy shared pics from the event on her Instagram, writing, “Thank you, @jayshetty, for a creative, heart opening experience! Healing is good for the soul♥️🙏🏾✨.”

Shetty officiated both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding ceremony and Lily and Charlie's nuptials. Back in 2020, the former monk shared with "Extra" his three steps for creating a daily meditation habit. Watch!

Meanwhile, Smith’s Oscar slap was fodder for host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes at this year’s show.

Kimmel didn’t hold back in roasting Smith at the 2023 show, telling the crowd, “Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight just went way up.”

He went on, “We want you to have fun, feel safe and, most importantly, we want me feel safe… So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19 minute-long speech. But seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”