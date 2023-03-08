Misan Harriman

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s christening took place on Friday in California.

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

This marks the first time the family has referred to Lilibet as a princess. The tiny royal, who turns 2 in June, and her brother Archie, nearly 4, were not given titles at birth as they were not the grandchildren of the reigning monarch. Now that King Charles has taken the throne, they are.

An insider tells People that 20 to 30 guests attended, including Markle’s mother Doria Ragland and Lilibet’s godfather Tyler Perry. The festivities included food and dancing — Archie and Lilibet even danced together!

Perry reportedly brought a 10-person gospel choir perform “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine.”

A source tells the magazine that Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they did not attend.

In January, Harry told People, "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy.”