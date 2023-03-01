Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Asked to Vacate Frogmore Cottage

Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer residents of Frogmore Cottage in the U.K.!

On Wednesday, the couple confirmed reports that Prince Harry’s dad, King Charles III, has evicted them from the estate in Windsor.

In a statement to Page Six, their rep said, “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

The Sun U.K. reports Charles has offered Frogmore Cottage to his brother Prince Andrew.

A source told the outlet, “This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K. Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week. But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

Frogmore Cottage was a 2018 gift to Harry and Meghan from the late Queen Elizabeth.

The couple lived in the home for six months before they decided to move to Canada.

Harry and Meghan now reside in Montecito, California, where they are surrounded by big names like Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.