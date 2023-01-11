Prince William Reportedly ‘Horrified’ as Harry Launches Latest Attack on Royal Family

Getty Images

The fallout from Prince Harry’s media tour and memoir “Spare” continues.

Harry just appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he drank tequila, confessed to watching “The Crown,” defended his writings about his military service, and more.

Meanwhile, a source tells Us Weekly that his brother Prince William is “absolutely horrified” by his explosive book, which details an alleged physical altercation between the two royals.

“[William] doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore,” the insider said. “He wants to believe that there’s hope for peace down the line, but it’s hard.”

The future king “doesn’t see how” his brother could “come back into the fold” following his “explosive” and “embarrassing” memoir.

“At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry,” the insider said. “He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

On “The Late Show,” Harry shared that he doesn’t believe his relationship with William would have deteriorated to this point if their late mother, Princess Diana, was still alive.

“We wouldn’t have got to this moment,” he said, adding, “It’s impossible to say where we would be now, where those relationships would be now, but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same.”

Later, Colbert asked if he had watched “The Crown.” Harry said, “Yes, I have watched ‘The Crown’… the older stuff and the more recent stuff.”

Stephen asked, “Do you fact-check it while you watch it?” Harry pretended to be fact-checking and taking notes before saying with a laugh, “Yes, I do actually.”

Harry added, pointing to his book, “Which by the way… is another reason why it is so important that history has it right.”

The Prince also wanted to set the record straight on his military service in Afghanistan.

Harry accused his critics of “spinning” his words to make it sound like he boasted about killing 25 Taliban soldiers.

He explained, “I think one of... the most dangerous lies that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I have killed in Afghanistan.”

Harry added, “I would say that if I heard anybody else, anyone, boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie.”

The royal went on, “My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous to my family.”

His decision to write about his service was to “reduce the number of suicides” among veterans.

“I made a choice to share it because, having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and to give space to others to share their experiences without any shame,” he said. “And my whole goal, my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides.”