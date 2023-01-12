Getty Images

The royal family isn’t letting Prince Harry’s explosive new memoir “Spare” get in the way of their public engagements.

The book debuted on Tuesday and sold a whopping 1.4 million copies on the first day.

Despite Harry’s accusations in the book, King Charles III was all smiles as he stepped out in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, while Prince William and Kate Middleton waved to well-wishers at an event in Liverpool.

Charles’ engagement involved visiting Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed to meet with local hardship support groups and tour their new facilities. The monarch, who wore a kilt paired with a suit jacket and tie for the occasion, was even honored with a wooden plaque made to commemorate his visit.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, William and Kate are in Liverpool, and People reports the royals’ agenda today was to focus on those in the healthcare and mental health support services.

As they arrived to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, reporters tried to shout questions like, “Are you hurt by the comments in Harry’s book, sir?” But it was so windy, it is hard to tell if they heard the inquiry.

The state-of-the-art hospital just opened in October 2022, and according to their website it provides 640 beds and “is the biggest in the country to provide inpatients with 100% single en-suite bedrooms, improving patient experience, safety and enhanced recovery.”

As the royal rift between Harry and his family rages on, many wonder if the Prince and wife Meghan Markle will attend King Charles’ coronation in May.

During his ITV interview with Tom Bradby, the journalist asked Harry, “If you are invited to the coronation will you come?” Harry replies, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Bradby also asked if the Prince still believes in the monarchy. He says, “Yes.”

When asked, “Do you believe you will play a part in its future?” Harry answers, “I don’t know.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Christopher Andersen, the author of “The King: The Life of Charles III” to talk about Harry’s book, family feud, and how Charles might retaliate.

“It's coming at a bad time for Charles. He’s got a coronation coming in four months… He’s got to make a decision whether or not he’s going to retaliate and take some disciplinary action against Harry and Meghan.”