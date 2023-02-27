Courteney Cox Reacts to Prince Harry’s Claims He Did Mushrooms at Her House

Getty Images

“Friends” star Courteney Cox is weighing in on Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” and his story about doing mushrooms at her house.

In the book, Harry says he stayed at Cox’s house back in 2016, where he partied and “gobbled” down “black diamond mushroom chocolates” and washed them down with tequila.

Afterward, he recalled stepping into the bathroom, where he had a funny exchange with the garbage can. “I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth,” he wrote. “A huge open grin. I laughed.”

Opening up to Variety, Courteney recalled, “He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person.”

She went on, “I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it.”

As for the psychedelics, she insisted, “I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

Cox said she saw Harry at a recent birthday party for a friend but didn’t get a chance to say hi, as he was busy talking to other guests.

The actress, who is getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, also teased her upcoming “Scream” movie, the sixth in the franchise.

This time around, her co-star Neve Campbell aka Sidney Prescott, will not be back. Cox said, “I missed working with her, but I’m going to support whatever she feels is right.”

Cox, who plays Gale Weathers, went on, “I have a really good scene with Ghostface and it was amazing. I’ve obviously been stabbed many times and all that, but this time, to work with Ghostface and not know who’s under the mask, it was a really fun. Usually by the time I’m getting stabbed, I know who it is.”

She said of her character, “She still lives in New York, which is great because now the killer’s in New York, just as Sam and Tara have moved there. It kind of fell right into her lap. She wrote a book afterward. She told Sam that she wouldn’t and then of course she did because I mean, someone was going to do it. So, she had to.”

Courteney went on, “Kirby comes — Hayden Panettiere. It’s so interesting how people came back. I have to remember. I thought she died! I get so confused. There’s been so many. I’m just so excited to be a part of something this long.”

She recently saw a screening with an audience, and confessed, “I was excited, I was scared. Even if I know every single person and what’s gonna happen and why and when, I won’t look. It’s so realistic. And I laughed! I cared.”