Prince Harry’s new memoir “Spare” dropped Tuesday, bringing with it even more royal revelations.

Variety reports the prince is spilling details on his frostbitten penis, losing his virginity to an older woman, drug use and huffing gas at Archie’s birth, and even folding his own laundry.

According to the magazine, Harry revealed that his penis was suffering from frostbite during Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011. He had just returned from a charity trek at the North Pole, and wrote, “Pa [Prince Charles] was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis.”

A friend recommended a fancy skincare cream, but he opted to go to a doctor instead… after Googling “partial penectomies.”

He definitely learned his lesson before visiting the South Pole years later. For that trip, a friend “hired a seamstress to make me a bespoke cock cushion,” which he described as “square, supportive, it was sewn from pieces of the softest fleece and… Enough said.”

As for his virginity, Harry revealed it was an “inglorious episode, with an older woman.” He revealed, “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

It has already been widely reported that Harry partied at “Friends” star Courteney Cox’s house back in 2016, where he “gobbled” down “black diamond mushroom chocolates” and washed them down with tequila.

Afterward he recalled stepping into the bathroom where he had a funny exchange with the garbage can. “I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth,” he wrote. “A huge open grin. I laughed.”

Fast forward to Archie’s birth in 2019, and Harry confessed to huffing “a canister of laughing gas” beside Meg’s bed. He wrote, “I took several slow, penetrating hits,” while she bounced on a ball. He added, “I took several more hits and now I was bouncing, too.” When it was time to give Meghan the gas, the tank was empty. Harry said, “I could see the thought slowly dawning. ‘Gracious, the husband’s had it all,’” he recalled. “‘Sorry,’ I said meekly.”

Apparently life as a royal isn’t always glamorous, and he revealed some of the mundane task he did as a bachelor… and confessed to shopping at T.K. Maxx (known as T.J. Maxx in the U.S.).

He wrote, “Besides my own laundry (often laid out to dry on my radiators) I did my own chores, my own cooking, my own food shopping,” adding, “People often speculated that I was clinging to my bachelor life because it was so glamorous. Many evenings I’d think: if only they could see me now. Then I’d go back to folding my underwear and watching ‘The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding.'”