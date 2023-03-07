Paramount Pictures

Ghostface is back with a vengeance, and this time he’s terrorizing NYC!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera about “Scream VI,” which sees the masked killer get more vicious than ever.

In this new film, Melissa and Jenna’s characters relocate to New York City. Melissa said, “They, like, moved all the way across the country. I feel like that's a big statement. They're genuinely trying to get away from Ghostface.”

She went on, “They're trying to get away from everything Woodsboro… What's scary is that they can't, you know? Ghostface followed them to the city… I feel like New York City is so scary because it's so open and there's, like, a front entrance and a back entrance to everything… Uou never know when you're safe… I think the stakes are higher because of the setting and also because Ghostface this time around is just ruthless.”

While the city setting seems scary, Jenna said it was “fun” to shoot in New York City. She explained, “There were so many cool sets that we had. They built a subway set that actually moved, that we were shooting in. The New York apartment that was definitely way too expensive and there's no way we could have been able to afford. There was just, like, a lot of bits and pieces about the city that I think brought a lot of life to the franchise, and also left room for a lot more interesting chase scenes or deaths, even. I think that it gave us a lot of room to, I guess just kind of go crazier with this film — which is what we did.”

Jenna and Melissa also spoke about their bond in real life!

Jenna called Melissa her “sister,” saying, “I would do anything for Melissa Barrera.”

Melissa added, “Playing Jenna's sister is so easy. It just comes so naturally to love her and want to protect her. And we get in the sixth movie, we get so many good moments together… There's a proper arc to the sisters’ story in this movie… It's such a beautiful reversal of roles… both sisters trying to protect each other and, and, like, full acceptance by the end, you know? And which is kind of creepy, but also amazing that they just are in it together and, and, you know, it's a beautiful thing that we've gotten two movies so far to get to explore that relationship.”

Jenna added, “Scenes with her are my favorite.”

Could we see Melissa cameo on Season 2 of Jenna’s show “Wednesday”? Jenna answered, “Could you imagine? I don’t know how that would work.”

Melissa commented, “I would do anything. I would do a cameo and just be like, ‘Yo,’ but Wednesday has no sisters — Wednesday has a brother.”

Jenna quipped, “I'm sure she would rather have a sister than a brother. Anything other than Pugsley.”