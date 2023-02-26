Jenna Ortega Reveals Her Favorite Wednesday One-Liner (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jenna Ortega was rocking vintage 1994 Versace in Wednesday Addams’ signature black at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Jenna, who revealed this about her look: “Donatella Versace was kind and generous enough to let me go through some of the archives. So this is 1994 Fall/Winter collection Gianni Versace… especially Versace during that time, as well this is a piece-of-art dress, so I feel I feel very honored.”

Jenn commented, “Speaking of fashion I feel like Wednesday has spawned like all of this goth fashion… Have you seen some of the looks that are out there now?”

Ortega said, “One of my favorite things to come out of the show is seeing kids’ response, where people will post photos of their perfectly colorful, smiley daughters and then, like, a week after watching Wednesday coming out in like black eyeliner, black lipstick. I think that's so cool. I cannot wait till these girls get older and are able to look back on their Goth phase or if they stick with it and keeping it… even better, even better. I'm glad that it's kind of thrown a different kind of style out in pop culture I'm very appreciative of that.”

Also sharing her favorite Wednesday one-liners, “There's one where they're trying to find a dress for the school dance… Enid says, ‘Oh I know just what you need,’ and Wednesday says, ‘A bullet to the head’… and that's very true when it comes to dresses.”

Lahmers commented, “Everybody I've talked to has said like there is nobody there is nobody other than Jenna Ortega who could have played this role.”

Jenna reacted, “Oh, that's being too generous… but I feel really lucky to be given the opportunity… She is such an iconic character that I've always really admired so there's a lot of pressure and a lot of responsibility that comes with something like that. I just want to make sure I did it right.”