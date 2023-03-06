Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Asks Paparazzi to Give Him Space Amid Dementia Battle

Instagram

Emma Heming Willis is asking the paparazzi to give her husband Bruce Willis, 67, “space” as he battles dementia.

She posted a PSA on Instagram explaining that for anyone caring for someone with dementia, it can be difficult to navigate even stepping out for coffee.

Referring to recent photos and videos of Bruce out with friends, she sent this message to the paps: "I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. Please don't be yelling at my husband, asking how he's doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay's — just don't do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That's my PSA."

In February, Emma and his family revealed that he has been suffering from frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

They explained his latest diagnosis, saying, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The family said if Bruce could, he would want to bring “global attention and connectedness with those who are dealing with this debilitating disease.”

They encouraged readers to learn more through the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at theaftd.org.

The statement closed with, “Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”