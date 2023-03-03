Bruce Willis Spotted for First Time Since Dementia Revelation

Getty Images

Bruce Willis has been seen in public for the first time since his family revealed that he has been suffering frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

In photos and video obtained by DailyMail.com, Willis was spotted wearing a beanie and sweatshirt while grabbing lunch with friends in Santa Monica on Thursday.

The sighting comes just after his wife Emma shared a new message on Instagram.

Emma posted a throwback video of Bruce, in which he is heard saying he’s “crazy” about her skincare brand Cocobaba.

She called him “her biggest fan,” adding, “I’m in love with him.”

Earlier this week, Emma revealed that she’s been working with dementia specialist Teepa Snow, who has helped her improve her “dementia care toolbox.” She raved, “[Teepa]’s a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She’s a gift.”

In February, Emma and his family explained his latest diagnosis. They said, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The family said if Bruce could, he would want to bring “global attention and connectedness with those who are dealing with this debilitating disease.”

They encouraged readers to learn more through the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at theaftd.org.

The statement closed with, “Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

The statement was signed by Emma and their girls Mabel and Evelyn, as well as Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Nearly a year ago, Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia.

In a statement, his family said, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”