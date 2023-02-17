Bruce Willis’ Daughters Feeling ‘Emotionally Tired,’ But in Awe of Fans’ Love for Him

Getty Images

Bruce Willis’ family announced yesterday that the actor’s aphasia diagnosis had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Afterward, his eldest three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — shared on Instagram that they were feeling “emotionally tired” but are in awe of the outpouring of love for their dad.

Scout wrote on Instagram Stories, “Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa.”

Tallulah responded, writing, “Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family.”

Rumer then commented, “I third this Scouter and [Tallulah] feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddie.”

The announcement on Thursday, explained, “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The statement continued, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The family said if Bruce could, he would want to bring “global attention and connectedness with those who are dealing with this debilitating disease.”

They encouraged readers to learn more through the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at theaftd.org.

The statement closed with, “Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”