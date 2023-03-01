MEGA

Singer Dua Lipa, 27, has been linked to French filmmaker Romain Gavras, 41, since last month!

On Tuesday, Dua and Romain were spotted holding hands after the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris.

A source recently told The Sun that the two have been “quietly getting to know each other for months.”

The insider added, “They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common. Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

Last week, Dua and Romain were seen leaving Netflix’s BAFTA Awards after-party together in London in photos obtained by Dailymail.com.

Romain attempted to keep a low profile by wearing a hooded duffel coat and baseball cap, which somewhat covered his face.

Gavras has directed music videos for M.I.A., JAY-Z, Kanye West and Frank Ocean. He most recently helmed the Netflix film “Athena.”

In 2020, he dated Rita Ora for six months.

A few months ago, Dua was linked to Jack Harlowe and Trevor Noah.

In December, a source told Page Six that Dua was smitten with Harlow after they crossed paths at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in L.A.

Dua and Trevor were also photographed having dinner together at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s in September.