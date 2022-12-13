Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Are Dating (Report)

Getty Images

Love is in the air for Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow!

Page Six reports that the pair are dating after he wrote a song named after her for his latest album.

While he did tell “The Breakfast Club” in May that their initial meeting over FaceTime to discuss the “Dua Lipa” track was awkward, it seems meeting in real life changed everything.

Sources tell the paper that the stars crossed paths at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in L.A. in November, where she was smitten with Harlow.

The insiders claim they have been in “constant communication” since the brunch and were spied together in NYC.

A source revealed Jack flew to New York so they could meet up after Lipa’s Z100 Jingle Ball performance on Friday. The next day, they arrived separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District, where they used a private entrance and left separately as well.

The insider insisted, “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”