Celebrity News February 17, 2023
‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes ‘Adores’ Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
“Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes is opening up about his rumored new girlfriend, country star Kelsea Ballerini!
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Chase on Thursday at the “Outer Banks” Season 3 premiere, where she chatted with the star about Kelsea and the show.
Although they haven’t confirmed their romance, Chase said he’s proud of her new EP “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.”
“She’s an incredible human being,” Stokes said. “I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I’m just very, very proud of her.”
Before his rumored new romance... Chase and his co-star Madelyn Cline dated in real life, but broke it off and remain friends. They set off on a dangerous new adventure this season, packed with action, love triangles, and new mysteries as John B and his band of misfits the Pogues... search for buried treasure and the lost “city of gold.”
Rachel asked Chase, “How much would you say your personality is like John B.?”
Stokes shared. “We share a couple of coincidences. We share some similarities. And a lot of differences. I mean, he’s 17. I’m 30 years old. A lot of the mistakes he makes, I want to slap him in the back.”
After two seasons filmed during the pandemic... the cast got to celebrate their very first Hollywood premiere in front of a sea of cameras to celebrate Season 3.
Stokes said, “This is such a dream, such a dream job, for all of us, so to have a moment like this to share… I’m so thankful to be here.
"Outer Banks" returns February 23 on Netflix.