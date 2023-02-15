Netflix

The Pogues are setting out on another treasure hunt in Season 3 of “Outer Banks”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay sat down with stars Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, and Jonathan Daviss to dish on what’s being called the wildest season yet.

Chase also opened up about working with Madelyn Cline, who plays his character John B’s love interest Sarah, after their real-life split.

Though Chase and Madelyn are no longer together, they are keeping it amicable for the show. He said, “Prior to Maddie and I having any personal relationship, it was always about the show and it’s always going to be about the show, and I’m always going to be her biggest fan inside the show and outside the show.”

With only nice things to say about his ex, Chase added, “She’s been an incredible scene partner to work with and, you know, hopefully we get to continue to tell the story.”

Stokes also teased what’s to come in the new season, saying, “I would say new treasure hunt, new romances, new exciting experiences, and a lot of high-flying action stuff, new villains, new rivalries.”

As for why people are calling it the wildest season, Jonathan said, “They really up the stakes like from the first episode to the last episode… The writers and the showrunner, the director, you know, like, they were all like, ‘How do we take a show that’s already pretty action-packed, pretty high-stakes intense, and, like, over-intensify it?’ They found a way.”

In this new season, Chase’s character is reunited with his dad. He commented, “Just as every other relationship in this show, there’s gonna be highs and lows and there’s gonna be things that we learn and things that are gonna surprise the audience. So maybe this idealized version of big John that he’s had for 20 episodes is true, or maybe it isn’t.”

When asked if the show could go beyond three seasons, Chase emphasized, “Anytime you get to tell a story long-term and to have the longevity of bringing characters to life is a blessing… We want to service the story and service the characters and make sure that the story is told in the right way and make sure we finish it on a high note.”

As for how they would like the characters to evolve if the show continues, Jonathan commented, “I think they all have a big love of adventure, big love of treasure, you know. I feel like they’re gonna find, you know, a way to get into that life no matter what.”

Chase shared his two cents, saying, “I think if this show continues to go, I always loved the idea of seeing friends turn into family.”