Kelsea Ballerini brought the sunshine in a stunning yellow gown as she hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys Sunday night!

She dished with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert and Rachel Lindsay on being nominated for her song “Heartfirst” and touring, but played coy when asked about her love life amid those Chase Stokes dating rumors!

She noted that she “lost” the Grammy, but said, “I’m genuinely happy to be here and to have a reason to be here. I got nominated for a song about following your heart and trusting yourself, and I’ve been on such a journey of relearning my wiring and how to trust myself. It just feels kismet to be here for that and winning is… that’s subjective.”

Chatting about touring, she said, “I just got off tour last night with Wynonna and then I do the U.K. next week, I think, and then I do a couple more Heartfirst tour dates headlining, and then I open for Kenny Chesney, and then it's June!”

She added, “It's the busiest I've been in a long time, but I'm in this place where I'm like, ‘I want forward motion.’ I'm, like, craving forward motion, so I'm excited to be out there sharing it and vibing and experiencing.”

Rachel asked Ballerini about her love life, bringing up some recent pics of herself and Chase. Lindsay asked, “Did you come solo… or is Chase with you?”

