Constance Wu Sparks Pregnancy Rumors — Is She Expecting Baby #2?

It looks like “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu, 40, has another baby on the way!

On Valentine’s Day, Wu was photographed with what appears to be a noticeable baby bump in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six.

For the solo outing in a park, Constance opted for a striped shirt, sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

It won’t be a shock if Constance chooses not to publicly announce the pregnancy. In the summer of 2020, Wu secretly welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with musician boyfriend Ryan Kattner. The news came as a surprise since she never announced the pregnancy.

In 2021, Constance gushed about her daughter during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She shared, “I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt… There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it’s called a Mongolian spot. Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. And it’s where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away.”