Constance Wu Sparks Pregnancy Rumors — Is She Expecting Baby #2?
It looks like “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu, 40, has another baby on the way!
On Valentine’s Day, Wu was photographed with what appears to be a noticeable baby bump in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six.
For the solo outing in a park, Constance opted for a striped shirt, sweatpants, and tennis shoes.
It won’t be a shock if Constance chooses not to publicly announce the pregnancy. In the summer of 2020, Wu secretly welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with musician boyfriend Ryan Kattner. The news came as a surprise since she never announced the pregnancy.
In 2021, Constance gushed about her daughter during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
She shared, “I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt… There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it’s called a Mongolian spot. Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. And it’s where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away.”
Last year, Wu revealed that her daughter "knows how to command Alexa to play a song." She told People magazine about her daughter's love for a dance party, “She'll take anyone's hand, pull them into the middle of the room and say 'Dance!'"