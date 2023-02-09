Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement to Cole Tucker

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that actress Vanessa Hudgens and MLB player Cole Tucker got engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, Vanessa is confirming the reports.

On Thursday, Hudgens posted two photos of herself with a diamond ring on that finger. She wrote, “YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍.”

The photos were taken in Paris, where they spent time in November.

Last month, Vanessa took to Instagram to gush about her man. She wrote, “I’ll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰 @cotuck.”

Hudgens cleverly cut off the photo where her left ring finger would have been.

The couple have been together since 2020.