Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Engaged (Report)

Actress Vanessa Hudgens, 34, and MLB player Cole Tucker, 26, are taking the next serious step in their relationship!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ reports Tucker popped the question to Hudgens sometime late last year.

The couple were in Paris in November, but it’s unclear if a proposal happened then!

Just a week ago, Vanessa took to Instagram to gush about her man. She wrote, “I’ll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰 @cotuck.”

The couple have been together since 2020.

In November that year, the two were seen holding hands outside Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles.