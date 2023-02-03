Getty Images

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are documenting their whirlwind road to the altar in the new docuseries “Nikki Bella Says I Do”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the couple about planning the wedding in just four weeks and experiencing pre-ceremony jitters!

Noting their busy schedules, Nikki explained why they planned their wedding in only a month. She said, “This is our only chance to know that it can work and we don’t have to call people and be like, ‘So we have to change our wedding date.’ I don’t know why I thought in my head… It would be really easy to do.”

She emphasized, “I don’t suggest it to anyone. Do not plan a wedding for four weeks. No, not a good idea.”

During the planning process, Nikki suffered panic attacks. She explained, “Brie and I are always known for being real and raw. Artem’s been so new to this world… It’s crazy when you’re gonna make it official, so many feelings come up and you’re like, ‘Have we talked this through on how we raise Matteo?’… I think even Artem, at times, was getting a bit of cold feet.”

While they might not see eye-to-eye on certain things, Nikki praised Artem for being “very understanding.” She went on, “We will argue, sometimes yell, but we always will understand each other… He accepts me for me, wild and crazy and strong.”

Along with pre-wedding jitters, the pair had a joint bachelor/bachelorette party, where the bride-to-be did a racy pole dance!

Nikki commented, “I did a striptease for Artem… Artem was so shocked… His face was priceless.”

Artem added, “Sometimes there’s hints there’s gonna be something coming up, I had no clue and it was a big entrance.”

Bella called her surprise striptease “super empowering.”

As for her decision to wear her dream dress that she bought for her wedding for former fiancé John Cena, Nikki said, “You probably know when you got married, when you put on a dress, what I had, that was meant for me. And even in the moment I thought about myself, how I felt in it. I loved it… It was my dream. I just told Brie, ‘I feel like it’s okay I wear this.’”

Though Brie didn’t love the idea at first, Artem had no issues. He said, “If you want that dress, it makes you happy, why not?”

The two haven’t gone on their honeymoon yet! Nikki joked that they’ll have one when Matteo turns 5.