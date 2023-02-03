Ashton Kutcher Explains Not Recognizing Harry Styles Singing Karaoke (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher was suited up and flying solo at the “Your Place or Mine” premiere in L.A., where he talked to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet.

Was it a down-low date night for Ashton and wife Mila Kunis? He revealed to Terri, “She may have snuck in the back.”

Kutcher opened up to Terri about his new movie, working with Mila on “That ‘90s Show,” and the time he didn’t recognize Harry Styles singing karaoke!

Ashton plays opposite Reese Witherspoon in the rom-com about BFFs who hooked up on their first date, stayed friends, and 20 years later realize what they may be missing in life is each other.

Ashton admitted he is a huge fan of romantic comedies and always wanted to make one with Reese.

“I’ve wanted to do a romantic comedy with her my whole career,” he said.

Terri told him, “We all love a good rom-com,” and Kutcher replied, “Nobody as much as me… It is my favorite thing. Mila and I, the entire pandemic we’re like, ‘We gotta find a rom-com, we gotta find a rom-com,’ and went searching on streamers and ended up watching a bunch of old ones that we love. So when this thing came up, I had to do it.”

The movie even mirrors his real-life love story with Mila. Teri asked, “Did you ever imagine when the two of you did ‘That ‘70s Show,’ the two of you would end up married?”

Kutcher said, “Not in my wildest dreams. Not in my wildest dreams.”

Now, they are working on “That ‘90s Show” together.

“When they sent it to us, she was like, ‘Listen, we owe our careers to these folks,’ and she’s right… We read the script and it was amazing and then we did it.”

Meanwhile, Ashton recently revealed in Esquire that he saw Harry Styles perform ABBA at a party. He thought the karaoke performance was so good he wanted to compliment the singer, not realizing until later that Styles was already a big star.

Kutcher shared with Terri, “I very much know who he is now, although if he was walking down here now… I’m kind of pop culture illiterate, I really don’t know. I’ve got my kids. I’ve got Cub Scouts. I’ve got work. I really don’t know.”

Terri commented, “Your kids are a little young for Harry Styles, so you’ve got an out.”

Ashton insisted, “No, they like the watermelon song and we listen to it on the way to school and I’ve heard his music; it’s fantastic, he is an extraordinary musician, and apparently an actor now, too. I know who he is.”

Terri asked, “You just didn’t recognize him doing karaoke?”

Kutcher told her, “It was like 10 years ago! I didn’t know, and I’m like, ‘This guy is really good.’ I thought he was a ringer.”