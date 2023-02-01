Getty Images

Channing Tatum is ready for one last hurrah in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” alongside Salma Hayek!

The pair spoke to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about the movie, including their super sexy private dance scene!

When asked if there was something that the audience didn’t get to see from the scene, Channing commented, “I don’t know, I think we kind of showed it all… It was pretty much all out there for everyone to see.”

Salma shared her two cents, joking, “Let me talk for once, Jesus.”

She went on, “The interesting thing is that no matter how many crunches he did, for me, what’s interesting is that a woman can feel sensual even if you’re not a professional dancer and even if you’re in your 50s… Your sensuality has nothing to do with age and looks.”

Hayek emphasized, “It’s about your relationship with your body, not being narcissistic and connecting to another person through their body, not because the target is the body, but because you are aiming at something deeper than that.”

Salma also shared a funny story about her only real-life experience attending a male revue.

She recalled, “I had two aunts… They said to me, ‘We want you to take us out.’ They made me take them to Chippendales… I’ve never been to one. I was so shocked to see the transformation of my aunts… They were animals. They were scary…. I have PTSD from this experience, and that was the only time that I went to one.”