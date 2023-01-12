Priscilla Presley Speaks Out After Lisa Marie’s Hospitalization

Getty Images

On Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to a hospital after she reportedly suffered “full” cardiac arrest.

Hours after the news broke, Lisa Marie’s mom Priscilla Presley broke her silence.

In a statement to People, Priscilla said, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

Priscilla was photographed arriving at the hospital to be by Lisa Marie’s side.

TMZ reported that EMTs rushed to Lisa Marie’s home after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a housekeeper.

According to a source, her ex, Danny Keough, was the first to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived.

Before Lisa Marie was transported to the hospital, epinephrine was administered at the scene. Luckily, she was able to regain her pulse.

Lisa’s medical emergency happened just two days after she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla were on hand to support Austin Butler, who won Best Actor — Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of her dad Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

Before the show, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Lisa, who raved about Austin’s portrayal.

Along with being "mind-blown" over his performance, Lisa noted, "I actually had to take five days to process it."

Two years ago, Lisa's son Benjamin Keough died at the age of 27 from an apparent suicide.

On what would have been his 28th birthday, Lisa paid tribute to Benjamin, calling the pain of losing him “suffocating and bottomless.”