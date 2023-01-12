Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at 54.

Priscilla told People in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

TMZ reports EMTs rushed to her home after receiving a call. After the paramedics performed CPR, she was taken to a hospital.

Fortunately, Presley regained her pulse before she was transported to the hospital. According to a source, epinephrine was administered at the scene after she went into "full arrest."

An insider revealed that Presley was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper. Her ex, Danny Keough, was the first to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived.

TMZ reported that she was in a coma in intensive care at the hospital.

Priscilla Presley was photographed arriving to the hospital to see her.

Presley’s medical emergency happened just two days after she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie and her mom Priscilla Presley were on hand to support Austin Butler, who won Best Actor — Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of her dad Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

Before the show, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Lisa, who raved about Austin’s portrayal.

Along with being "mind-blown" over his performance, Lisa noted, "I actually had to take five days to process it."

Two years ago, Lisa's son Benjamin Keough died at the age of 27 from an apparent suicide.

On what would have been his 28th birthday, Lisa paid tribute to Benjamin, calling the pain of losing him “suffocating and bottomless.”

Presley wrote, “My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you."