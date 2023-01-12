Lisa Marie Presley Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest (Report)

On Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, reportedly went into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

TMZ reports EMTs rushed to her home after receiving a call. After the paramedics performed CPR, she was taken to a hospital.

Fortunately, Presley regained her pulse before she was transported to the hospital.

Her health condition is currently unclear.

Presley’s medical emergency happened just two days after she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie and her mom Priscilla Presley were on hand to support Austin Butler, who won Best Actor — Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of her dad Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

Before the show, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Lisa, who raved about Austin’s portrayal.

Getty Images

Along with being "mind-blown" over his performance, Lisa noted, "I actually had to take five days to process it."

Two years ago, Lisa's son Benjamin Keough died at the age of 27 from an apparent suicide.

On what would have been his 28th birthday, Lisa paid tribute to Benjamin, calling the pain of losing him “suffocating and bottomless.”