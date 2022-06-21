Getty/Warner Bros.

It was an historic day Tuesday at the TLC Chinese Theater, as three generations of Presleys — Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough — put their handprints and footprints in the cement to celebrate the new Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Lisa Marie and Riley about the honor, as well as Austin Butler’s portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie shared, “It's just such an incredible honor and it was so lovely and we're so full of gratitude about it. It's such a big deal for us, and we're happy to be here and together. Being asked together it means a lot to us.”

The mother-daughter duo spoke about their love and respect for Austin, with Lisa Marie saying, “I feel like there was an immediate love and respect between Austin and myself. It was just like I grabbed him and I was full of emotion, and he couldn't be a more sweet and humble human as well as on top of everything else.”

“I think that's a huge plus,” Riley added. “He's a real kind soul.”

They both said he deserves an Oscar nomination for the movie. Riley insisted, “One hundred percent.” Lisa Marie agreed, “A thousand percent… I mean, truly.”

She continued, “You know, I’m a bit biased, but absolutely, 100 percent… I can look at it objectively as well, sure. I think that he did such an incredible job.”

Riley gushed over Austin, saying, “It's incredible what he did. You know, just on a performance level… The mimicry, but also just, like, embodying him in that way, especially. I mean, the whole thing, but we watched it again last night and the older stages of his life, what he was able to do… You don't see actors commit in that way… I really hope that he gets recognized for that. I mean, it's mind-blowing.”

Baz said that watching the film, some people feel like they're meeting Elvis for the first time. Lisa Marie agreed, noting, “You know, there's folklore, there's stories, but it was never put down — and he did his research… All of it is just put down. It's everything in this film — everything.”

And what about the four-hour cut that exists? Riley said, “I’d love to see that, personally. I didn't know that.”

Lisa Marie shared, “I read that the other day and I was like, ‘I would absolutely watch.’”