Austin Butler on 4-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut and Scenes That Didn't Make the Movie

Getty Images

“Elvis” star Austin Butler was on hand as three generations of Presleys — Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough — put their handprints and footprints in the cement at the TCL Chinese Theater on Monday to celebrate the new Baz Luhrmann film.

Austin told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay that he was “completely speechless” to be part of the historic moment. He added, “I feel really honored. It’s incredible to watch.”

He also spoke about scenes that didn’t quite make the cut for the movie, after Baz recently confirmed that a four-hour cut exits. He recalled, “There were other performances that I had a lot of fun doing, like a performance [of] ‘Never Been to Spain.’”

He noted, “There’s so many things like that.”

As for Baz’s comments that he was ready to make the movie when he met Austin, the 30-year-old said, “I just feel so honored… We had the time of our lives getting to do this and I’ve still got to pinch myself.”