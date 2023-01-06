Why Chelsea Handler Is Hopeful About Love After Jo Koy Split (Exclusive)

Chelsea Handler is sounding off on everything in her new Netflix stand-up special "Revolution.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Handler about the special and her quest for love.

Her comedy special was directed by her now ex-boyfriend and comedian Jo Koy.

Though they split in summer, she isn’t giving up on finding love.

She said, “I’m always looking for love and I think that was the best thing about my last relationship, is it made me understand that I am a person that can be in a relationship cause I didn’t believe that I could.”

“I’m gonna find my person,” Chelsea emphasized. “I believe it now more than ever because of my last relationship, I know somebody’s coming.”

Handler also explained the inspiration behind “Revolution.” She said, “It just felt like another year around the sun and it was also kind of my last special was evolution. I felt like I was having a revolution. I guess the theme of the special is me kind of losing faith in men and straight men, and kind of being disappointed all the time.”

“A revolution also about woman and empowering themselves and feeling that you don’t have to fit into societal expectations, you don’t have to have a baby and get married to feel fulfilled,” Chelsea added.

Handler also explained why she won’t have children of her own, saying, “I talk a lot about my dogs which is the reason I know I can not be a parent… I have raised several different animals and know I should not procreate.”

Chelsea may be coming to late night now that Trevor Noah and James Corden are leaving their talk shows. Chlesea is already set to guest host on “The Daily Show.”