Chelsea Handler Is ‘Finally in Love’ — Who’s the Lucky Guy?

Getty Images

Chelsea Handler is “finally in love.”

On Monday, Handler took to Instagram to reveal that she’s in love “with the best kind of guy there is.”

In response to her post, Kate Beckinsale wrote, “So happy to hear this, you big beautiful b*tch.”

Katie Couric added, “Happy you’re happy.”

Who is her man? Page Six reports Handler is dating comedian Jo Koy, who was a frequent panelist on “Chelsea Lately.”

Getty Images

Last month, the pair were spotted getting cozy at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Earlier this month, Koy tried to downplay the romance rumors after the sighting. He told TMZ that they are just “great friends.”

Chelsea recently posted a video of herself helping Jo get water out of his ear… using vodka. Watch!

