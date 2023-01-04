Ashley Olsen Marries Louis Eisner (Report)

Getty Images

Months after sparking marriage rumors, it looks like Ashley Olsen, 36, and boyfriend Louis Eisner got hitched!

Page Six reports Olsen and Eisner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a Bel-Air home last week.

A source told the outlet, “It went late with 50 people or so total.”

Over the summer, Olsen was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day with Eisner in Pantelleria, Italy.

At one point, Eisner even wrapped his arm around her shoulders as she kissed his hand.

More than three years ago, Ashley sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a dark band on her left ring finger during a dinner outing with Louis.

In 2021, the pair made their red-carpet debut at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills. It was a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by his attorney father Eric Eisner.

Eisner’s mother is jewelry designer and former Vogue West Coast editor Lisa Eisner.

Ashley and Louis have been romantically linked since 2017 but have kept their relationship mostly private.

It would be no surprise if Ashley chooses not to comment on the marriage for some time.

Her younger sister Elizabeth Olsen didn’t confirm her marriage to Robbie Arnett for a year.

In a recent interview for SiriusXM’s “The Jesse Cagle show,” Olsen shared that they “eloped” and then held a “wedding at another time.”

“It was before COVID. I just never talked about it,” she dished.