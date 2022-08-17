MEGA

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!

Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy.

During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for a blue cap, yellow tee, and jeans.

At one point, Eisner even wrapped his arm around her shoulders as she kissed his hand.

Three years ago, Ashley sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a dark band on her left ring finger during a dinner outing with Louis.

Last year, the pair made their red-carpet debut at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills.

Ashley and Louis have been romantically linked since 2017 but have kept their relationship mostly private.

It would no surprise if Ashley chooses not to comment on the marriage rumors for some time.

Her younger sister Elizabeth Olsen didn’t confirm her marriage to Robbie Arnett for a year.

In a recent interview for SiriusXM’s “The Jesse Cagle show,” Olsen shared that they “eloped” and then held a “wedding at another time.”

She dished, “It was before COVID. I just never talked about it.”