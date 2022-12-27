Billie Lourd Remembers Late Mother Carrie Fisher 6 Years After Her Death

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Billie Lourd, 30, is missing her mom, Carrie Fisher, six years after she passed away.

Lourd shared a photo of her and her mom on Instagram as she reflected on knowing her mom will never meet her children. Billie and husband Austin Rydell just welcomed daughter Jackson Joanne two weeks ago, and they are also the parents of son Kingston Fisher, 2.

Billie wrote on Instagram, “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life.”

She explained, “Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic.

“Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That’s the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them.”

Lourd had this message for readers: “For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time.”

Billie’s father Bryan Lourd announced Jackson’s arrival on December 13 at Variety’s Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills.

He said at the time, "My daughter had a baby last night. I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. I'm a little tired, but happy."

"Everything's great," he shared. "So if I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."

Billie went on to share a photo of Jackson’s hands on Instagram on December 15, writing, “Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖”