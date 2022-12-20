Eboni K. Williams Reveals Which ‘RHONY’ Castmate She’s in Touch With (Exclusive)

Years ago, Eboni K. Williams made history as the first Black woman cast on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay chatted with Williams, who is putting the show behind her after a rocky, drama-filled season!

Though she’s no longer on the show, Eboni is “very much in touch” in Sonja Morgan. She shared, “Sonja [Morgan] texted me just two days ago. She's just such a doll. You know, ‘Miss you, Merry Christmas.’ She’s spending time with her family in Virginia… I love Sonja, and it wasn’t about anything other than two women that seemingly have little in common, having a lot in common when it comes to family values, love, exquisite taste, and humor.”

Eboni also gave her take on ”RHONY” Bethenny Frankel, who now has a podcast, “The Rewives,” centering on her revisiting past episodes of the franchise.

Williams said, “I think, look, putting it simple Rachel, we again, we are in the business of ad sales. We are in the business of content creation. Bethenny Frankel is absolutely essential to the ‘RHONY’ of it all, past, present, or future. Period. Undisputable.”

“And if she now wants to reset and make money and also fill a need, it’s a gap there, so it’s very smart to fill that gap with content that only she can provide,” Eboni added. “Only she can provide her point of view in a retrospect of that historic franchise. It’s smart business. In terms of hypocrisy, I don’t see it. I have very many opinions about news organizations I’ve worked with in the past. And I get to have those perspectives and I get to own my experience. That’s all Bethenny’s doing, owning her experience and making a lot of money. Child, you know people stay made when you making the bag. That’s all it is.

Eboni, who is an attorney, also has her own podcast, “Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams," which drops a new episode every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts. She stressed, “I really want people of color to have an understanding of law and justice and systems that disproportionately impact our communities and families.”

Williams opened up on the high-profile cases she’s been covering, saying, “We were all over Brittney Griner from the very beginning. This is really a political issue… Also, a little lighter topic, what happens when it's a TJ Holmes/Amy Robach situation? Love at the workplace. Is there a legal consequence?”

Podcast aside, Eboni is putting her words on paper with her upcoming book, “Bet on Black.” She commented, “The good news about being Black in America today… To be Black in America today is an amazing opportunity to reframe and reshift what we have all been taught and force fed about who we are.”