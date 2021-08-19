Eboni K. Williams Talks Dating, Ramona Singer, and Possibly Returning to ‘RHONY’ Next Season

Getty

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Eboni K. Williams is an open book!

During an appearance on “Chanel in the City with Chanel Omari,” Williams discussed dating, her possible return to “The Real Housewives of New York City,” and those rumors that Ramona Singer is getting fired.

Eboni revealed she’s dating with the mindset that she doesn’t need to be “legitimized” by a man. She explained, “I am actually really excited about dating with that mentality. You know, I’m not looking for dad anymore in my love life. I’m not looking to be saved. I’m not looking to be legitimized through a husband because I’m already legitimate.”

As to whether she’ll be returning for another season of “RHONY,” Eboni played coy, saying, “Listen, I think there’s a lot of variables… There’s the second half of the season to play out. There’s a reunion to tape and to witness how that lands… What does the cast potentially look like next season? I think all of those would be four of my considerations, and that’s not even getting to Bravo and Shed’s considerations, which precursor mine.”

She continued, “You know, before I get to make a choice, they get to make a choice. Am I invited back? If I’m invited back, then trust me, I will, you know, take that decision very seriously because it’s a high-stakes choice for them and for me.”

One thing Eboni is confident about? Ramona isn’t going anywhere. “She’s not fired. Let’s start with that. OK, let’s start with, like, to me, should be the obvious. Absolutely no casting decisions have been made and people that know ‘RHONY’ know that. They would never even consider what next season is going to look like before reunion.”

She elaborated, “I don’t advocate for anybody’s termination. I’m not that person personally… Let’s just have a f**king conversation… That’s the growth… You can’t go above it or under it. You’ve got to go through it. And so the firing of any one of us prohibits the opportunity to go through it unless there was some other issue at play. But in terms of the show and the conversations on the show, I don’t think anyone has done anything on the show that warrants termination.”