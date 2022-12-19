Noah Centineo Forgot ‘Date’ with ‘The Recruit’ Co-Star Laura Haddock (Exclusive)

Kris Connor/Netflix

“Extra” caught up with Noah Centineo and Laura Haddock at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., to dish on their new spy series “The Recruit.”

The pair shared a funny moment while recalling their first meeting — but Noah was a bit fuzzy on the details!

Laura revealed, “We got to know each other over a two-hour Zoom with Doug Liman. He set up a chemistry test for us… Do you remember, in character, we were on a date? We were talking for, like, an hour… You remember, in character, and Doug was like, ‘Okay, just set across the table from each other and pretend that you’re on your first date and just talk in character.’”

Noah admitted he didn’t remember this at all, saying, “I didn’t realize it was on a date; I remember it when we were just talking. I don’t remember that.”

Laura quipped, “It was traumatic for Noah.”

In the series, Noah plays Owen, a lawyer brought in to help the CIA, while Laura took on the role of a very seductive Russian mobster who once worked as a spy for the CIA.

They also spoke about how they prepared for their roles and if they could be spies in real life.

Centineo dished, “The training was more so just sitting and talking to our stunt coordinator and really understanding the choreography for the scenes so as to not hurt myself or someone else.”

Noah stressed the importance of still having fun and embracing the fact that he could “look like an idiot” performing the stunts.

Laura praised Noah’s performance, saying, “I love that about your performance — when watching the series, you really believe this guy had never been in these situations before. You’re probably far more capable than Owen.”

The real challenge for Laura was swapping her British accent for a Russian one. She commented, “I prefer working in accents. It was hard. I worked hard on it, but I would always rather do that work… It feels way more transformative to me.”

Could Noah ever be a CIA agent in real life? Laura said she feels that he is “too open and friendly” in real life!