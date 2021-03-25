Thirst Trap! Noah Centineo Shows Off Ripped ‘Black Adam’ Bod

Instagram

Actor Noah Centineo is pumped up for his upcoming film “Black Adam”!

Personal trainer Kirk Myers posted Instagram videos and photos of Noah working out, and the 24-year-old is seriously ripped.

In the series, a very buff Centineo is pumping iron and lifting weights.

Myers tagged Dogpound Gym and wrote, “SUPER PROUD of LEGEND @ncentineo for making moves and SMASHING SUPERHERO TRAINING.”

Noah shared some of the pics on his own page, joking, “Thirst trap.”

Centineo is best known as Peter in the Netflix movie trilogy “To All the Boys,” but now he’s trading in his teen heartthrob status to play Al Rothstein, aka Atom Smasher, in “Black Adam.”