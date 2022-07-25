‘Black Adam’ Star Noah Centineo Reveals Exact Weight Gain (Exclusive)

Warner Bros./Eric Charbonneau

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Noah Centineo right after the epic “Black Adam” panel at Hall H at Comic-Con 2022!

He dished on working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and revealed how much weight he put on for his transformation into Atom Smasher, saying he gained about 25 lbs.!

“I went from 180 to like 205.”

How did he bulk up? Noah ate “a lot of burgers” and “a lot of chicken” to help him gain the weight.

As for his reaction to seeing himself as Atom Smasher, Noah commented, “You grow up pretending to be superheroes, pretending to have superpowers your whole life, right? I did… When we put that suit on and they put on the hood for the first time and I looked in the mirror… it was like an explosion of joy… It just blows you away.”

Centineo also raved about his co-star Johnson, who plays Black Adam. Noah shared, “He’s impressive… What he’s able to do in multiple industries, what he’s able to build, how he’s able to galvanize not just people but pull ideas from nothing and manifest them into these successful — but more than that, like, heartfelt — real necessary fruitions of his mind.”

He added, “What really got me was he has time for everyone.”

Noah showed some love for the rest of the “Black Adam” cast, too, saying, “Just being able to share the stage with him with Aldis [Hodge], with [Quintessa Swindell], with [director] Jaume [Collet-Serra]. Listening to them talk about the reason why they wanted to do this… It’s overwhelming… It’s a beautiful reminder as to why we’re doing this.”